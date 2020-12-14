Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 455.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $23,558,000.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

