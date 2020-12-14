Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $109.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

