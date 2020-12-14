Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $70.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

