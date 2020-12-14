Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

