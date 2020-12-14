Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $409.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $413.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.