Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,481 iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 1,133.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.

