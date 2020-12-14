Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.0% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 9,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.12.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $375.10 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

