Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 566 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $64,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $125.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

