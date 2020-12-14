Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of The Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

