Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 546,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $262,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

