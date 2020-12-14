Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,305,000 after acquiring an additional 322,249 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.