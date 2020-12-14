Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter worth $10,199,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,752,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,674,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth $2,948,000.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $26.74 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

