Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 950.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. BidaskClub lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

