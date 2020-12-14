Keep3rV1 Price Down 8% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $432.46 or 0.02266817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $86.49 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

