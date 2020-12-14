Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,355 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $102.50 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

