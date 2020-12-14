Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of PRU opened at $78.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

