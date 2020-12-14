Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $32.56.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

