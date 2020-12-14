Krios (GIG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $508.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Krios has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $508.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.