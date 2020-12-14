La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

LJPC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.75. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 256,246 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $1,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

