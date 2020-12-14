Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSGOF. Liberum Capital upgraded Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LSGOF stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.03.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.