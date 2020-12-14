Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.06.

LB stock opened at C$32.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

