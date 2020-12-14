Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.06.
LB stock opened at C$32.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.