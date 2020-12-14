Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:LLIT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Lianluo Smart has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.
Lianluo Smart Company Profile
