Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:LLIT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Lianluo Smart has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

