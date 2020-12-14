LinkEye Achieves Market Cap of $8.63 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $2.74 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One LinkEye token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 tokens. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

LinkEye Token Trading

LinkEye can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

