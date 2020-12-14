LinkEye Market Capitalization Tops $8.63 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $2.74 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 tokens. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

LinkEye can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

