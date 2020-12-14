Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $361.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

