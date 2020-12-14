MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $547.67 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.42 and its 200 day moving average is $510.32. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.30.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $38,425,345 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

