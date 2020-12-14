Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of MMC opened at $115.44 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.