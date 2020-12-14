Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

