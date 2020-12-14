MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$4.57 on Monday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

