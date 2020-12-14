Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $278,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after buying an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $102,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

