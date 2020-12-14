Morgan Stanley Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $22.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.70 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Alcoa by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 238,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 200,072 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

