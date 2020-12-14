Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.