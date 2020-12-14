NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,357,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

NEE opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

