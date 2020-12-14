Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) & The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 0.61% 3.56% 1.11% The LGL Group 6.24% 6.86% 6.18%

2.8% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nortech Systems and The LGL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $116.33 million 0.11 -$1.23 million N/A N/A The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.66 $7.02 million N/A N/A

The LGL Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nortech Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and The LGL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The LGL Group beats Nortech Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

