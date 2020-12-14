Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.62 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

