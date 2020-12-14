Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $124.88 on Monday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 116,715 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

