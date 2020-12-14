Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.94.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $124.88 on Monday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 116,715 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
