Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.
OLMA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of OLMA opened at $43.28 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $60.27.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
