Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dec 14th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

OLMA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OLMA opened at $43.28 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 425,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

