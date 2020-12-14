Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OMER opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 90.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $233,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 14.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

