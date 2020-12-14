Oppenheimer Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $25.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $445.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 642,236 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 14.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 206,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

