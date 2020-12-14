Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 340 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

