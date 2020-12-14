Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $547.67 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.42 and a 200-day moving average of $510.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,345. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.30.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

