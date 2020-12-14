Perpetual Ltd Sells 133,100 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 71.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

