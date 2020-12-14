Perpetual Ltd Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,861 shares of company stock valued at $107,539,312. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $223.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $222.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

