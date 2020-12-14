Platform Technology Partners Acquires Shares of 3,829 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Grid by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Grid by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Grid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

