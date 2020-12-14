Platform Technology Partners Invests $162,000 in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

