Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $211.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.22.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
