Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.49 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00013024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $242.78 million and $222.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003594 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,991,008 coins and its circulating supply is 97,471,588 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

