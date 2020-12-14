Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $6.71 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. State Street Corp increased its position in Quotient by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Quotient by 10,090.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

