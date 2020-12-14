Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,913 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $73.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.