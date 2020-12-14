Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,913 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $73.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.